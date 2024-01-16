Hunter Biden contempt resolution heads to House Committee on Rules

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Lawmakers are nearing a full House vote on holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

The House Committee on Rules will meet on Tuesday to discuss the measure, and on Thursday, lawmakers plan to vote on sending the contempt charge to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tuesday’s committee meeting follows a chaotic day on Capitol Hill when Hunter Biden made an appearance last Wednesday in a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee while members weighed whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena last month.

House Republicans seek a private deposition with Hunter Biden, investigating allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden benefitted financially from his son’s business dealings, although there’s no direct evidence supporting those claims.

Despite Hunter Biden initially defying a subpoena, his legal team now says he would comply with an order if a new subpoena is issued, now that the impeachment inquiry has been authorized.

However, Hunter Biden’s willingness to appear isn’t expected to change the outcome of the House’s contempt proceedings. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer insists the full House vote on the contempt charge is still scheduled for Thursday, pending the president’s son confirming a private deposition date.

The subpoena Hunter Biden defied was lawfully issued, and those who receive them don’t get to make demands about the privacy of the proceedings, Comer argues.

In a letter with Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the lawmakers wrote, “While we are heartened that Hunter Biden now says he will comply with a subpoena, make no mistake: Hunter has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas. For now, the House will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.”

House Republicans plan to issue new subpoenas for a closed deposition.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., still has the contempt vote scheduled for Thursday, emphasizing Hunter Biden is not about the law.