Hunter Biden’s business partner to testify before lawmakers

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — A former business partner of Hunter Biden and former friend of the Biden family will testify behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

As Republicans turn up the pressure with this investigation, former business partner Devon Archer could be a key witness to reveal information about then-Vice President Joe Biden‘s alleged involvement in his son’s business dealings.

At the heart of the investigation organized by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., Republicans allege that the Biden family received money in exchange for helping protect Ukrainian energy company Burisma from an investigation in Ukraine.

Republicans said Archer could offer details about how Joe Biden was allegedly put on speaker phone by his son, who served on the board of the company, to speak with Burisma executives at least a dozen times.

“He has an opportunity to come tomorrow to the House Oversight Committee and tell the truth. He has the opportunity to be a hero like the two whistleblowers were, like the judge in Delaware was who rejected the sweetheart plea deal,” Comer said. “Devon Archer could be in that category of Americans that just come and tell the truth. That’s all we want.”

As Archer prepares to meet with lawmakers, he also faces prison time for unrelated charges.

There’s also debate over when Archer should report to prison.

His own legal team told Politico it remained aware of speculation that the Department of Justice‘s recent push to get him behind bars could be an attempt by the Biden team to intimidate him ahead of his meeting with the committee.

The meeting on Monday, though, is not expected to be impacted.

Archer’s testimony comes after a plea deal for Hunter Biden fell apart last week. Hunter was expected to plead guilty to charges of failing to pay his taxes.

Hunter remains under federal investigation.

The president’s team has denied the allegations against Joe Biden, saying he never did business with his son.