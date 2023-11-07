Hunter Biden could soon be subpoenaed by House Republicans: Source

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Republicans could subpoena Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden as soon as this week, a source close to the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden confirmed.

This comes as the special counsel in the ongoing Hunter Biden federal investigation prepares to meet behind closed doors with lawmakers in just a few hours for an interview his office describes as “unprecedented.”

Hunter Biden faces an ongoing federal probe related to gun charges that could lead to him spending years behind bars.

Special counsel David Weiss, the man overseeing the investigation, will meet face-to-face with lawmakers Tuesday. The U.S. attorney was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

During the closed-door transcribed interview, Weiss will answer claims of Hunter Biden receiving preferential treatment during a tax investigation.

“DOJ slow-walked steps to include interview serving document request and executing search warrants,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said.

Allegations from an IRS whistleblower earlier this year described Weiss being blocked from moving forward with the probe, fueling House Republicans to demand answers.

In a statement sent to NewsNation, a spokesperson for the special counsel wrote:

“Mr. Weiss is prepared to take this unprecedented step of testifying before the conclusion of his investigation to make clear that he’s had and continues to have full authority over his investigation and to bring charges in any jurisdiction.”

The meeting comes as House Republicans plan to ramp up their impeachment inquiry into the president related to his family’s business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee may issue subpoenas against Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James Biden as soon as this week, a source confirmed to NewsNation.

New House Speaker Mike Johnson recently said in an interview that lawmakers would follow the evidence wherever it leads.

“We’re trying to move forward on some of this very aggressively. I think the American people are owed these answers,” Johnson said.

Weiss likely won’t be able to say much about the federal investigation against Hunter Biden as it remains ongoing. The president’s son could still face additional charges.