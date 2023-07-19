Hunter Biden: What the voters believe

FILE – President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Aug. 13, 2022. House Republicans have made the first official requests for documents from Hunter and James Biden regarding foreign business dealings. The letters Thursday further escalated a wide-ranging investigation into the president’s family. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(NewsNation) — Half of Americans believe Hunter Biden is receiving special treatment from prosecutors but his legal issues aren’t likely to influence President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign, polling shows.

Those sentiments come as whistleblowers who say the Justice Department improperly interfered with an investigation into Hunter Biden prepare to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

Leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight and Accountability, and Ways and Means committees are hosting a hearing with two Internal Revenue Service employees alleging a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” into Hunter Biden, The Associated Press reported. including delayed enforcement actions in the months before the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

A Reuters/Ipsos survey found the charges against Hunter Biden aren’t likely to sway votes one way or the other. That’s despite findings from the same survey that revealed most Americans believe the charges are not politically motivated, but those against former President Donald Trump are.

Hunter Biden struck a plea deal last month that required him to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay income tax and agree to pretrial diversion in relation to a separate charge of illegally possessing a gun.

Trump said the deal was an example of a “broken” system, claiming the justice department essentially charged Biden with “a mere traffic ticket.”

As for President Joe Biden, most voters believe he and his son have discussed Hunter Biden’s business, according to a separate Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll.