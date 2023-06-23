IRS whistleblowers claim interference in Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers allege the Justice Department interfered with House Republicans’ yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, according to testimony released Thursday.

The House Ways and Means Committee, led by Republican Rep. Jason Smith, voted to publicly disclose congressional testimony from two former IRS agents who worked on the federal investigation into the younger Biden’s taxes and foreign business dealings.

The testimony from the two individuals, Greg Shapley and an unidentified IRS agent, detailed what they called a pattern of “slow-walking investigative steps” and delaying enforcement actions months before elections.

The Justice Department denied the whistleblower claims. It maintains that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump, had full authority to file charges, which he also argued himself in a letter to Congress earlier this month.

The whistleblowers allege that Hunter Biden sent WhatsApp messages demanding payment from a Chinese businessman while he was “sitting with his father” in 2017.

The WhatsApp messages in question were sent before Biden assumed the presidency or vice presidency.

“I’m sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” they allege one message said.

The whistleblowers also claimed that Hunter Biden failed to pay $2.2 million in taxes on $8.3 million in income from businesses in Ukraine, China and Romania.

The release of the testimony comes just two days after Hunter Biden, 53, announced he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses as part of an agreement with the Justice Department. The agreement made public Tuesday will also avert prosecution on a felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user, as long as he adheres to conditions agreed to in court.