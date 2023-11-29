Jordan: Hunter Biden must be deposed privately

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Rep. Jim Jordan says Hunter Biden should be deposed privately despite his offer to testify before the House in a public setting.

Jordan didn’t reject the idea of public testimony, but said it needed to come after private questioning.

“I think a private deposition first would be better. That’s just how you do it,” he said.

House Republicans have been investigating Hutner Biden’s business dealings, along with other investigations into the Biden family. The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden as part of an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden rejected the request to appear privately before the committee but offered to testify in a public setting. Committee Chair James Comer accused the president’s son of attempting to play by his own rules with that response.

While House Republicans have been attempting to build an impeachment case against the president, they have yet to uncover evidence directly linking Joe Biden to wrongdoing.

Jordan said that private testimony is needed because it differs substantially from a public hearing.

“Five-minute questioning from 40 different members of Congress is different than one lawyer having an hour, then the Democrat’s lawyer having an hour and it goes on for hours,” he said.

Republicans hope to schedule Hunter Biden’s testimony before the end of the year.