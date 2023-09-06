Special counsel intends to indict Hunter Biden by end of month

FILE – President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NewsNation) — A special counsel is expected to seek an indictment against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, by the end of the month.

David Weiss, the special counsel in the Hunter Biden case, said in a status report to the federal court that he intends to bring an indictment in the case by September 29.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the report said.

The potential indictment appears to be related to the gun case against Hunter Biden, but the exact charges he may face were not immediately revealed.

Hunter Biden was charged in June with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He was expected to plead guilty in July after reaching a deal with prosecutors, but the case fell apart after Judge Maryellen Noreika raised concerns about the agreement.

