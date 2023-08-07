Trump-allied super PAC targets Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation) — A super PAC backing former President Donald Trump is taking to the airwaves, attacking President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, alleging they engaged in corrupt business deals with foreign countries.

MAGA Inc. is forking over nearly $2 million to air the 60-second ad on cable news channels, including Fox News and CNN, NewsNation has confirmed.

“Hey Joe, how come your Justice Department goes after Trump endlessly, yet they cover for your family?” a narrator asks over unflattering footage of the president.

The ad dives into Hunter Biden’s “drug-fueled debauchery” and alleges the younger Biden pocketed millions from fraudulent business dealings with countries including Ukraine and China.

MAGA Inc. raised $13.1 million during the first half of the year, according to FEC filings. While Super PACs cannot legally coordinate with candidates and campaigns, Trump and MAGA Inc are in sync with targeting Hunter Biden.

“I never hit [Joe Biden] that hard because I had to respect the Office of the President,” Trump said Friday at a Republican Party dinner in Alabama. “But when they indicted their political opponent, and they did that, I said, ‘Now the gloves are off.’”

A new poll from ABC News/Ipsos shows that the country is evenly divided when it comes to whether Congress should launch an impeachment inquiry into the president regarding his son’s foreign business dealings.

Nearly 40% of Americans backed the House starting an impeachment inquiry, compared with 38% who said it should not. About a quarter (23%) said they didn’t know. In that same poll, 46% said they did not believe the Justice Department was handling the Hunter Biden matters fairly and independently.