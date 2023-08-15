Will Biden have to testify before Congress?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As a special counsel investigates Hunter Biden, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee continue to plan what to do next in their investigation involving the Biden family’s overseas business dealings.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., says he may eventually call President Joe Biden to testify before Congress.

“We’re putting together a case, and I think we’ve done that very well. We know that this is going to end up in court when we subpoena the Bidens,” Comer said in a recent interview with Fox Business.

The investigation revolves around claims the Biden family took money in exchange for helping protect Ukrainian energy company Burisma from an investigation in Ukraine. This all allegedly occurred when Biden served as vice president.

Just this month, one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, Devon Archer, testified for hours in front of the committee, admitting that Hunter put his father on speakerphone with business associates around 20 times over a 10-year period.

However, Archer said the then-vice president only offered casual conversation, never anything about business.

But Republicans believe the interview showed Biden to be compromised, and that Burisma needed the Bidens in order to survive.

The president’s team has continued to push back against this, though.

“They keep turning up documents and witnesses showing that the president wasn’t involved, never discussed these business dealings, and did nothing wrong. There’s been zero evidence showing otherwise,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

It remains unlikely Biden would agree to testify, but any sort of talk about this brings unwanted headlines for the president and his family.

The last president to testify in front of a congressional committee was Gerald Ford back in 1974. He did so willingly and spoke about his pardon of former President Richard Nixon.

President Abraham Lincoln also testified in front of lawmakers back in 1862 after a newspaper received a leaked portion of one of his speeches.