House Republicans investigate who is buying Hunter Biden’s art

(NewsNation) — Republican lawmakers are investigating who is purchasing high-priced art made by first son Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden’s artwork is selling for as much as $500,000. But the sales are under scrutiny, with Republicans asking where the money is coming from and if it could be tied to exploiting his father’s role as president.

The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is continuing to request documents to try to determine who is purchasing the high-priced art, and if those buyers may represent a conflict of interest.

According to the committee, as recently as earlier this year, the president had not yet responded to the requests.

Art enthusiasts can purchase an original work by Hunter Biden, if they’re willing to part with the hefty price of $85,000. The first son unveiled three pieces at Georges Berges Gallery in New York, a showing that comes amid a government probe into his business dealings.

Hunter Biden, who is an attorney and businessman turned artist, is under an ongoing investigation by the Republican-controlled House committee over his international business dealings for possible tax fraud and money laundering. The committee is also investigating whether Hunter or President Joe Biden’s brother James exploited family connections to make millions of dollars overseas.

The House Oversight Committee says in part “Members of the Biden family have a pattern of peddling access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves, often to the detriment of U.S. interests. We are committed to following the Biden family and associates’ money trail … and providing answers to the American people.”

The Treasury Department recently allowed the committee to look at banking records from the Bidens. Meanwhile, a request was made to the New York gallery for the names of the buyers who have purchased Hunter Biden’s work.

The gallery owner has refused to release the names for fear of possible subpoenas.

Some of Hunter Biden’s previous works have sold for as much as $500,000, but critics question the high price tag. A NewsNation source has learned that his work is sold at private parties in LA and from his Malibu, California, home.

According to those sources, Berges is expecting to be subpoenaed and has sold at least one Hunter Biden painting, with another on hold.