(NewsNation) — NewsNation has obtained exclusive new details about Hunter Biden’s new legal strategy as House Republicans prepare to investigate him.

Hunter Biden’s attorney is now saying that the series of scathing letters sent to conservative commentators, as well as state and federal agencies are not an acknowledgment that Hunter Biden’s laptop is, in fact, his own.

Lawyers for the president’s son have issued a flurry of letters to state and federal law enforcement requesting investigations into those who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019.

One letter was even sent to Fox News host Tucker Carlson threatening a defamation lawsuit, and another was to the Justice Department, asking the agency to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump who spread the laptop story. The story has been a part of a long-running saga that began in October 2020 with a New York Post article that detailed some of the emails it says were found on the device that were related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“These letters do not confirm [the computer shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac] or others’ versions of a so-called laptop,” Hunter Biden’s attorney said in a statement to NewsNation. “They address their conduct of seeking, manipulating and disseminating what they allege to be Mr. Biden’s personal data, wherever they claim to have gotten it.”

This is significant because the letters would be the first public acknowledgment by a representative for Hunter Biden that the laptop exists.

Many times throughout these letters, Hunter Biden’s attorney writes that this is Hunter Biden’s personal data, that his data was copied and distributed without consent, and that “these unlawful actions caused the widespread publication, manipulation and exploitation of Mr. Biden’s most personal information.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney is attempting to thread a tight needle, sending these letters asking for criminal referrals and investigations into the handling of his client’s possible personal information, without confirming that it is his personal information.

Allies of the president are reportedly banding together to try to raise millions of dollars for Hunter Biden’s legal defense, as he reportedly is being investigated for federal tax crimes. Republicans in the house are vowing to investigate the Biden family.

The computer repair shop owner, who published a book about what was allegedly found on that laptop, is being accused of multiple federal crimes.

His attorney, Brian Della Rocca, says “after skimming the letters, the only thing I see is a privileged person hiring yet another high-priced attorney to redirect attention away from his own unlawful actions.”

NewsNation is contacting representatives of the other people named in these letters for comment. They include Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson and more outspoken conservative critics of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers said they have broadcast “wild speculation” about what’s in this laptop.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.