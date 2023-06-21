Identities of George Santos bond backers to be revealed

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

(NewsNation) — The identities of the three people who helped New York Republican Rep. George Santos make bond in his criminal fraud case are expected to be revealed at noon ET Thursday.

Santos was released on a $500,000 bond in May after he was indicted on 13 federal criminal counts accusing him of stealing from his campaign, duping donors, lying to Congress and collecting unemployment benefits. Santos pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, the judge in the case ordered the identities of those who financially backed the New York congressman’s bond to be unveiled.

Santos, who represents parts of Long Island and Queens, has asked the courts to keep his bond co-signers secret, while media outlets including The New York Times and The Associated Press have challenged the sealing of the records.

Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray, urged the judge to deny a request by news outlets to unseal the names of Santos’ bond guarantors, suggesting they could “suffer great distress,” including possible job losses and physical harm, if they’re identified publicly.

“My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come,” Murray wrote in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields.

Santos will have the option to modify the conditions of his release if those who signed his bond seek to withdraw from helping him to not have their names made public.

Murray said his client would rather go to jail than subject bond co-signers to the types of threats Santos has received. Murray claims Santos, infamous for fabricating his life story, has faced “hateful attacks” since his arrest.

The 34-year-old refuses to resign from his position and intends to seek a second term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.