If Trump is indicted, will it impact his 2024 run?

(NewsNation) — As a potential indictment looms in his hush money case involving porn actor Stormy Daniels, former President Donald Trump has promised to stay the course on his 2024 run for the White House even if he’s charged with a crime.

There are no laws prohibiting candidates with criminal histories from holding office, but many observers still wonder how this will impact the former president’s future.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former acting chief of staff, told NewsNation that he believes the former president is still the favorite to win the Republican primary race, despite the specter of an indictment.

“It’s hard to say what impact the criminal investigations are having on the president, if any,” he said. “I still think he’s the prohibitive favorite to win the Republican primary.”

Trump denies the affair with Daniels and has called the case a “witch hunt.”

