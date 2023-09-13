Impeachment inquiry into Biden ‘makes the other side look bad’: Analyst

(NewsNation) — The White House issued a memo Wednesday urging the media to “ramp up its scrutiny” of House Republicans after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt says the media can handle some reproof from the president.

“Republicans aren’t the only ones that benefit from making the press the enemy. Democrats have done it before. And voters don’t hold us in particularly high esteem. So taking a swipe at the press probably is good politics,” said Stirewalt.

Stirewalt joined NewsNation’s “The Hill” to discuss the White House’s reaction to the impeachment investigation opened into President Joe Biden, saying the Democrats will ultimately benefit.

“If I were a Democrat, I would want as much attention on the Republicans and this impeachment as possible. I think this is great for the experience with impeachments in recent political history, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and I assume with Joe Biden,” Stirewalt said.

He added, “It’s helpful to the incumbent being impeached; it makes the other side look bad.”