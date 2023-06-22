White House to host Indian Prime Minister Modi

FILE – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media on the opening day of the Parliament’s budget session, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 31, 2023. Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

(NewsNation) — The White House on Thursday will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on boosting the trade and security relationship between the United States and India.

India has a population of around 1.4 billion people and it continues to become an economic powerhouse. Part of the trip may also involve President Joe Biden asking Modi to reduce India’s buying of Russian oil.

The timing of this trip comes as war rages on in Ukraine, and as the U.S. sees rising tension with China.

However, earlier this week, a spokesman for the National Security Council said the focus would be on strengthening the bond between America and India.

“It’s not about, you know the question about whether this was about China, this state visit is also not about Russia,” spokesman John Kirby said. “What we’re trying to do with our bilateral relationship with India is improve the bilateral relationship for its own sake.”

Modi will also be delivering a speech to a joint meeting of Congress.

His visit has brought controversy, with a group of Democrats asking Biden to press India on human rights issues.

This week, more than 70 Democrats addressed Biden in an official letter, raising concerns about last year’s release of the U.S. State Department’s Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. The report highlighted “significant human rights issues” in India, including credible reports of unlawful killings, restrictions on freedom of expression and media, restrictions on internet freedom and serious government corruption.

“We also believe that friends can and should discuss their differences in an honest and forthright way. That is why we respectfully request that … you also raise directly with Prime Minister Modi areas of concern,” lawmakers wrote in the letter to Biden.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib criticized giving Modi a platform and said she would boycott his speech.

The White House expects around 400 guests for the state dinner Thursday night, where staff will be serving a vegetarian menu specially for the Indian prime minister.