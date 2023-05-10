FILE – Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. The indictment says Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense the money would be used to support his campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(NewsNation) — Even after being taken into custody and indicted on 13 charges, U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., said he still plans on running for reelection in 2024.

In fact, on Twitter Wednesday, Santos posted a link to a fundraising page for his congressional campaign.

“The fight is real & I’m OVER the target, I need your support to keep me fighting for freedom,” he wrote.

Santos on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. His bond was set at $500,000 and the next court date in the case is set for June 30.

If convicted, Santos could face up to 20 years in prison.

But speaking to reporters after his court appearance, Santos reiterated his plan to run for Congress again.

“I will prove myself innocent, and then we’ll move from there,” he said, when asked about his reelection.

“I’m going to fight my battle, I’m going to deliver, I’m going to fight the witch hunt, I’m going to take care of clearing my name and I look forward to doing that.”

When it comes to his chances of retaining his seat, though, Santos told the press “That’s not up for me to know.”

“Elections are very tricky, and it’s up to the people,” he said. “I trust them to decide what’s best.”

Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray, was more circumspect in his own remarks, The Associated Press reported, saying: “Any time the federal government comes after you, it’s a serious case. We have to take this serious.”

Murray said it was too early to discuss whether Santos would consider a plea deal.

Asked about Santos on Wednesday, President Joe Biden declined comment, saying he did not want what he said to be seen as interfering in the investigation.

The Associated Press and NewsNation digital producer Stephanie Whiteside contributed to this report.