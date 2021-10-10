Infrastructure bill: Frustration grows as debate continues

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Debate over President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion-dollar budget rages on as Democrats bicker among themselves, and Republicans attack Democrats for their plan and disarray.

The Biden administration said it is doing all it can to bring Democrats together.

“We’re working and talking with members of Congress,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told ABC’s “This Week.”

Yellen said the negotiations are necessary.

“This is a historic opportunity to invest in the country,” she said.

But the investment is stuck in Congress. Progressive House Democrats say they won’t vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate, until the Senate also passes the president’s multi-trillion dollar “Build Back Better” budget.

“We are coming closer and closer to an agreement on this,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Klobuchar said she believes the president will win over two moderate Senate Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The bill cannot pass without their support.

“I know Sen. Manchin,” Klobuchar said. “I know the people involved in this. I’ve been in the room. We will get these bills done.”

Manchin and Sinema said the president’s plan — which addresses issues like affordable drug prices, child care and climate change — is too expensive.

Republicans say Democrats need to quit fighting among themselves and work with the GOP.

“I wish they’d negotiate with Republicans in the House,” Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“They just have an insatiable appetite to raise taxes and spend more money. It would kill jobs, it would hit middle class families … It makes absolutely no sense,” he said.

The House will return Tuesday to vote on a bill to increase the debt limit, which should avert a financial crisis and give Democratic lawmakers a few more weeks to come together.