Israel funding debate heats up ahead of possible Senate vote next week

(NewsNation) — The debate over whether or not to apply conditions on billions of dollars of aid for Israel has led to phone calls and meetings behind closed doors on Capitol Hill, even one between Democrats and an Israeli military leader this week to talk war strategies.

However, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — among others — says a blank check approach must end.

President Joe Biden has requested $14 billion in aid for Israel that would go toward things like weapons and ammo for the war effort against Hamas. But as scenes of devastation around Gaza continue to come in, some Democrats want to see conditions put on the money for Israel.

Sanders has called for conditions including an end to what he described as “indiscriminate bombing,” a longer pause to fighting so more aid can be allowed into Gaza and both sides taking more steps to find peace.

In a recent New York Times op-ed, the Independent senator wrote, “The blank check approach must end. The United States must make clear that while we are friends of Israel, there are conditions to that friendship and that we cannot be complicit in actions that violate international law and our own sense of decency.”

This has led to debate on Capitol Hill.

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., appeared on NewsNation’s “The Hill,” saying aid should get to Israel as soon as possible.

“It’s a nonstarter that we condition aid. Israel needs this aid. They need to have the aid from us without any conditions so that Israel can do the job it needs to do to be able to protect herself and its citizens,” Kustoff said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell added that putting conditions on Israeli aid would be “ridiculous.”

As negotiations continue over funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and border security, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote could come as soon as next week.