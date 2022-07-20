Ivana Trump’s life to be celebrated at funeral in New York City

Ivana Trump

FILE – Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, on Sept. 7, 2007.

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Ivana Trump, an icon of 1980s style, wealth and excess and a businesswoman who helped her husband build an empire that launched him to the presidency, is set to be celebrated at a funeral Mass in New York City on Wednesday following her death last week.

Ivana’s three children with former President Donald Trump — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — are expected at the Wednesday afternoon gathering at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The former president is expected to attend the service.

Trump’s family announced Thursday that the 73-year-old had died at her Manhattan home. Authorities said the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause.

“We all want to remember Ivana as the vibrant, sociable person she was,” said R. Couri Hay, a longtime friend of Trump’s who planned to attend the service.

Ivana and Donald Trump met in the 1970s and were married from 1977 to 1992. In the 1980s, they were a power couple, and she became well-known in her own right, instantly recognizable with her blond hair in an updo and her glamorous look.

Ivana Trump also took part in her husband’s businesses, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos and picking out some of the design elements in New York City’s Trump Tower.

Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly. Ivana Trump was an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and said they spoke on a regular basis.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to make donations to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, which was Ivana’s favorite charity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

  Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife, in lobby of Trump Casino in Atlantic City, 1987.
  NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 4: Billionaire Donald Trump and his wife Ivana arrive 04 December 1989 at a social engagement in New York.
  NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Donald Trump, Jr., Ivana Trump and Jason Binn (R) chat during a "Spring Into Summer" cocktail reception hosted by Ivana Trump and Jason Binn, CEO of Niche Media (publisher of 'Gotham' and 'Hamptons' Magazines) on May 02, 2007 in New York City, USA.
  (L-R) Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivana Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor, New York.
  Business man Donald Trump and his wife Ivana Trump introduce the press to preview the recently refurbished 300 foot yacht, The Trump Princess, which he bought for $29 million and spent another $10 million fixing up. The yacht features accomodations for two dozen, and contains a pool, heliport, 128 phones, two dining rooms and was anchored at the Water Club in July 1988 in New York, New York.
  Businessman Donald Trump and his wife Ivana appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago, Illinois, April 25, 1988.
  • Ivana Trump
    FILE – Ivana Trump announces the new "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York.
  • Ivana Trump
    FILE – Ivana Trump poses before the Baby Phat spring 2008 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, on Sept. 7, 2007. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

