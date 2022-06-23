Jan. 6 committee members, their families facing death threats

(NewsNation) —U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans sitting on the Jan. 6 investigative committee, has received death threats for his participation in the investigation into the capitol riot.

But on perhaps a more grim level, Kinzinger’s wife and young son have also received death threats from people upset a Republican politician would engage in a historic investigation into former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kinzinger’s wife Sofia received a letter that read in part:

“Although it might take time he will be executed. But don’t worry you and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too.”

The Illinois Republican, who announced earlier this year he would not be seeking re-election, remains committed to his role on the committee, despite the threats to him and his family.

“I won’t give up until truth prevails,” Kinzinger said.

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee and longtime political critic of Trump, has faced the same kind of threats as Kinzinger. Both have stepped up their security details.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 28: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during a Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol business meeting on Capitol Hill March 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee met to consider a vote to recommend contempt of Congress charges for Dan Scavino, former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications, and Peter Navarro, former President Trump’s trade adviser, for refusing to cooperate with subpoenas from the committee as part of their investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Cheney has paused participating in public events, in part because of safety concerns.

Online posts on conservative social media platforms such as Truth Social calling for the execution of Cheney have been removed.

Threats of violence, and actual acts of violence, against politicians are nothing new in the United States. Cheney and Kinzinger are also not the first to receive threats for the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Rioters chanted “hang Mike Pence” outside of the Capitol during the riots, for the former vice president’s refusal to help Trump overturn the results of the election. A gallows fitted with a noose was even constructed on Capitol grounds by protesters.

Security has been heightened around Supreme Court justices in recent weeks, following threats targeted at conservative justices for their expected move to overturn the abortion law Roe v. Wade.

Two weeks ago, 26-year-old Nicholas Roske was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he traveled to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, allegedly with the intention of assassinating him.