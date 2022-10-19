A GOP House majority would raise Rep. Jim Jordan’s profile

FILE – Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2021. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and information from Jordan on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the second time this week the committee publicly sought to interview a sitting member of Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is poised to become one of the most powerful Republicans in the U.S. House.

The eight-term Ohio lawmaker currently serves as the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee is at the forefront of some of the most significant issues facing the nation.

As voters are set to determine which party controls Congress and as Republicans are favored to flip the House, Jordan is in line to chair the influential committee.

The House Judiciary Committee usually sends the greatest number of substantive bills to the House floor each year and has jurisdiction over all proposed amendments to the Constitution.

As such, according to its website, the House Judiciary Committee is directly involved in creating laws pertaining to Constitutional freedoms and civil liberties. It has oversight of the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security. It also governs antitrust, terrorism, crime and immigration reform.

In a Republican majority, Jordan would find himself in a leadership position and could use his post to wage political combat against Democratic initiatives and President Joe Biden’s administration.

The 58-year-old, four-time state wrestling champion from Ohio earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin, a master’s degree in education from Ohio State University and a law degree from Capital University.

Former President Donald Trump viewed Jordan as one of his top congressional allies and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Jordan has been a rising power on the right and a vocal defender of Trump. His website calls him one of the most conservative members of Congress and he is very active on Twitter.

In an interview with Politico, Jordan suggested that he’s not afraid to use his influence to push his own fellow Republicans, outlining the change he wants to see in a GOP-controlled House.

In 2015, Jordan helped found the House Freedom Caucus, and served as its first chairman.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus are ideologically among the most conservative of House Republicans and are broadly aligned in their support of Trump and his top priorities.

Jordan and the Freedom Caucus could have a lot of leverage on current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., if the GOP wins the House majority, according to The Hill.

During the Obama presidency, Jordan’s forte was going after supposed Democratic scandals. As chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan is uniquely equipped to launch investigations into the executive branch.

According to the Washington Post, that includes possible investigations into how the Afghanistan War ended, Hunter Biden, Mar-a-Lago, the Biden administration’s border policy and maybe even into Trump’s false election claims.

As Republicans are hoping their campaign message resonates with voters in the upcoming midterm election, all eyes will be on Jordan and where he takes the party.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.