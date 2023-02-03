What can we expect during Biden’s State of the Union address?

(NewsNation) — NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt outlines what Americans can expect during President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday.

Not only U.S. relations with China, but Russia’s war on Ukraine will be on center stage. The migrant crisis at the southern border as well.

Polls continue to show that Biden will speak to a divided nation.

“The people that will decide the 2024 election are those independents and those moderates in both parties. … Can Joe Biden really go the distance? He can’t look his age. With Joe Biden, you never really know which version of him is gonna take the stage,” Stirewalt said.

