John Durham to testify before House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Trump-era special counsel John Durham will testify on Capitol Hill Wednesday about his scathing report on the FBI and how it handled an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who will lead Wednesday’s hearing, has repeatedly accused the Department of Justice of being politicized, describing the FBI in an interview on Monday as being out to get Trump.

Republicans are expected to maintain their criticism of the DOJ and ask questions of Durham that highlight the issues he raised in his 300-page report, including how Durham accused the FBI of rushing to investigate the former president based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence.”

Democrats may try to downplay the report, accusing the Durham report of being political.

On Tuesday night, Durham met with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle behind closed doors. Lawmakers said Durham discussed lessons learned from his reporting and issues he believes need to be addressed with the FBI.

“He gave us the impression that some of the misconduct is individualized, like bad people doing bad things. Some of it is systemic. Some of it is where we need changes so that there’s high reviews, there’s higher requirements for this to ever happen again,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said.

“Who knows where we’ll go in the future, but we know we have to learn from the mistakes made in these investigations to make sure Americans can have confidence in both prosecutorial power of the federal government and in their elections,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said.

Shortly after the release of Durham’s report, the FBI responded, saying the report focused on prior leadership and that the agency has made a number of changes in recent years, including improving the accuracy of surveillance applications for investigations.

The agency said if those changes had been in place in 2016, the identified issues could have been prevented.

The leading Republican and Democrat on the committee said things remained very civil between both sides during the closed-door meeting, which they said allowed Durham to feel comfortable and more forthcoming.

However, a more charged environment is expected for the hearing Wednesday, with the media and public allowed to watch.

That hearing kicks off at 9 a.m. ET at the Capitol.