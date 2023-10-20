House prepares for third speaker vote, future unclear amid stalemate

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — After two failed bids to become House speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan says he’ll try again. But the path forward is no clearer now than when Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was unexpectedly ousted from the position two weeks ago.

Jordan, R-Ohio, is the only formal candidate for the role but does not appear to have picked up any momentum heading into the third vote. He addressed the media ahead of the planned vote, saying the quickest way to help the American people is to elect a speaker.

“I think the American people are hungry for change,” Jordan said. “We have important work to do.”

The Ohio lawmaker failed to win enough support from House Republicans — 20 voted against him on his first ballot Tuesday, and 22 on the second ballot Wednesday — for the speaker’s gavel. He spiked a third vote Thursday after more Republicans said they intended to vote against him on the next go-around.

Jordan needs to receive 217 votes to be elected as speaker.

Many in Congress view him as too extreme to be speaker. Some of his Republican colleagues even say they have received death threats for voting against Jordan.

The House has been without a speaker since former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was voted out of the position earlier this month.

Jordan has been vowing to stay in the speaker’s race, although he did back the idea of temporarily expanding Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry’s, R-N.C., powers as the House looks for a more permanent solution.

But, again, many Republicans have slammed this opinion.

“We should not go empowering a speaker pro tem for 90 days without doing our job to choose a speaker. It raises serious constitutional questions,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said.

The conference swatted down the proposal to temporarily empower McHenry, which was viewed by many as a last-ditch way to resume business in the House as the speaker race continues behind the scenes.

“This conference is absolutely broken, and the reason we’re broken is because Republicans worked with Democrats and put us here — it’s outrageous,” Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said.

Jordan, meanwhile, appeared to make no progress in swaying the holdouts after meeting with them Thursday afternoon. Multiple defectors — including Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa.; Carlos A. Gimenez, R-Fla.; and John Rutherford, Fla. — left that meeting saying they were unmoved and that Jordan has no path.

Several of the holdouts point to their anger toward the conference’s first nominee for speaker, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., being forced to withdraw his candidacy after Jordan supporters refused to support him on the House floor — and anger at McCarthy’s ouster.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), a close Jordan ally, warned the public Thursday that “Additional votes are expected through the weekend.”

Allies of Jordan — who was nominated for speaker last week and who first brought his bid to the floor Tuesday — argued that he deserves more time to make his case.

“Nobody in our conference can get to 217 on two rounds and three legislative days,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said. “So, I think he deserves more time.”

The Hill contributed to this report.