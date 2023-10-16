Jordan races for support ahead of House speaker vote set Tuesday

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As legislators return to Capitol Hill Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is rallying support behind closed doors, aiming for the 217 votes needed to secure the House Speaker position.

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) said a vote to select a new speaker of the House is expected Tuesday at noon, Reuters reported. This makes it a considerable challenge for Jordan to garner enough support.

The expected vote follows a tumultuous week for House Republicans, which saw House Majority Leader Steve Scalise win the party’s nomination but subsequently withdraw due to insufficient floor support for the speakership.

“I think Jim Jordan can get there. I’m one who understands how difficult it is. I did walk in with more support during this time, but I believe, at the end of the day, Jim can get there. And I’m doing everything I can to help him be able to become Speaker,” former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy said on Fox News Sunday Morning Features.

“Nothing’s impossible, but it’s going to be really, really difficult, based on what I’m hearing,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw said Sunday on CNN State of the Union. “I don’t have a good read on what every single member is thinking. As you said, there’s a lot of different reasons with different members. It’s impossible for any member of our conference to get 217 true believers, 217 people who truly think you’re the best, right?”

With the House lacking a speaker, two pressing matters remain unresolved: addressing aid for Israel’s conflict with Hamas and passing a government spending bill within the next 32 days to avoid a shutdown.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, stated Sunday that a prolonged speaker vacancy might necessitate a deal with Democrats to restore regular businessw. Additionally, he expressed confidence in Jim Jordan’s ability to secure the required 217 votes.

The House has been without a speaker since Oct. 3, when McCarthy was ousted in a 216-210 vote.