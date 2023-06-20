Judge to reveal identities of George Santos bond backers

FILE – Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside after an effort to expel him from the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Santos wants to protect family members by asking that the courts keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday, June 9, as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge’s decision to make the names public. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(NewsNation) — The judge in the case against Representative George Santos has ordered the identities of those who financially backed the New York congressman’s bond to be unveiled.

Santos, who represents parts of Long Island and Queens, has asked the courts to keep his bond cosigners secret while media outlets like The New York Times and The Associated Press have challenged the sealing of the records. He was released on $500,000 bond after his arraignment.

Judge Joanna Seybert is keeping the documents under seal until Thursday. In the meantime, Santos will have the option to modify the conditions of his release if those who signed his bond seek to withdraw from helping him to not have their names made public.

Attorney Joseph Murray, who represents Santos, has said his client would rather go to jail than subject bond cosigners to the types of threats Santos has received. Murray claims Santos, infamous for fabricating his life story, has faced “hateful attacks” since his arrest.

Santos pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count indictment accusing him of stealing from his campaign, duping donors, lying to Congress and collecting unemployment benefits.

The 34-year-old refuses to resign from his position and intends to seek a second term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.