Judge temporarily halts abortion trigger law in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsNation) — A judge has temporarily halted the trigger law that was set to ban abortion in North Dakota on Friday.

The trigger law has been blocked as Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick weighs a lawsuit from North Dakota’s only abortion clinic. The clinic, Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo, has argued that the trigger law violates the state’s constitution.

Thursday’s move by Romanick marks the second time the judge has put the trigger ban on hold. In July, he issued a temporary restraining order that gave the Red River Women’s Clinic time to move to nearby Moorhead, Minnesota, to continue services.

Romanick’s block comes as abortion trigger laws went into effect in several U.S. states Thursday. This follows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.