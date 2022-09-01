Judge to decide on Trump’s special master request

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Justice Department responded to former President Donald Trump’s legal team’s request for a special master in a filing Tuesday that included new details about the investigation, including an assertion that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to obstruct the probe.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to consider Trump’s request to appoint a special master in the case. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon previously signaled “preliminary intent” to do so.

A special master is a third party, typically an attorney, appointed by the court to oversee part of cases where there is sensitive material.

If appointed in Trump’s case, the special master would oversee the U.S. Department of Justice’s review of the evidence gathered from his Florida estate and filter out privileged material that may have been seized in the search.

The new court filing comes three weeks after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Tuesday night, the DOJ provided a 36-page court filing, detailing efforts to hide sensitive documents that belong to the U.S. It included a photograph of some of the material found, including cover pages of paperclip-bound documents — some marked as “TOP SECRET//SCI” with bright yellow borders and one marked as “SECRET//SCI” with a rust-colored border — splayed out on a carpet at Mar-a-Lago.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. (Department of Justice via AP)

In Wednesday’s response, Trump’s legal team responded by downplaying the DOJ’s discovery of the classified documents, saying, “This ‘discovery’ was to be fully anticipated given the very nature of Presidential records. Simply put, the notion that Presidential records would contain sensitive information should have never been cause for alarm.”

Trump fired back on his social media platform, Truth Social, Wednesday in a series of posts.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” Trump responded. “Thought they wanted them kept Secret?” Lucky I Declassified!,” he wrote in one of the posts.

Thursday’s hearing all revolves around if a special master should be appointed to screen the evidence seized during the raid to find any documents possibly protected by attorney-client privilege. The DOJ argues it already completed its review and a special master is not needed