Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

(NewsNation) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19.

The vice president isn’t showing symptoms and will isolate as she continues to work from home, according to an official statement from Harris’ press secretary.

Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden. She is expected to return to the White House when she tests negative for the virus. Meanwhile, Harris will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the advice of her doctors, according to the statement.

Harris tested positive on both rapid and PCR tests. Her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the virus last month, but the vice president continued testing negative until now.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.