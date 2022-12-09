Kari Lake announces lawsuit against Maricopa County

FILE – Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Democrat Katie Hobbs on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, declined to agree to a televised debate with Lake as both seek the Arizona governor’s office, instead proposing individual interviews with the moderator. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(NewsNation) — Arizona Republican Kari Lake has signaled on Twitter that she’s filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County over her recent election loss.

Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and embraced his baseless claims of widespread election fraud in 2020, has claimed administrative errors in Maricopa County prevented her supporters from casting their ballots on Election Day.

But election officials say all legal ballots were counted, and the delays did not prevent anyone from voting who wanted to.

“If the process was illegitimate, then so are the results,” Lake tweeted. “Furthermore, if the process was legitimate then so are the results. Let’s find out.”

Governor-elect and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called it a “nuisance lawsuit” and said, “Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water.”

The relief a court could offer Lake at this point is uncertain as state leaders, including Republicans, certified the election results Monday.