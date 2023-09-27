Kari Lake ‘leaning toward’ Senate run in Arizona

(NewsNation) — Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she is “leaning toward” running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, where independent Kyrsten Sinema is up for reelection in 2024.

“I’ll be making a decision here in the coming days,” Lake said Wednesday on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

Lake, a vocal Trump supporter who lost to Gov. Katie Hobbs by less than 1 point in 2022, has been weighing a Senate bid to take on Sinema, who has not yet said whether she’s running for another term. Rep. Ruben Gallego is expected to be the Democratic nominee, and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has announced a run on the Republican side.

“She’s voted for open borders, outrageous spending out of D.C., she’s voted for just the most ridiculous, outrageous anti-Arizona policies, and frankly anti-American policies,” Lake said of Sinema’s tenure as a senator.

Lake will be in Calfornia on Wednesday night as a surrogate for Trump at the site of the second Republican presidential primary debate. She told NewsNation she believes none of the presidential candidates have any business running against Trump for the White House nomination.

“It’s almost comical that they’re showing up to debate when we have a (former) president who’s beating Joe Biden in polling by 10 points,” Lake said.

