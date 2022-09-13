(NewsNation) — Ken Starr, the man who served as the independent counsel in the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday. He was 76, according to reports.

Starr also served as the president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016.

Baylor released a statement Tuesday on Starr’s death.

“Judge Starr was a dedicated public servant and ardent supporter of religious freedom that allows faith-based institutions such as Baylor to flourish,” said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone. “Ken and I served together as Deans at Pepperdine University in the 2000s, and I appreciated him as a Constitutional law scholar and a fellow academician who believed in the transformative power of higher education.”

