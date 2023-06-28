Kennedy: Polarization most dangerous since Civil War

(NewsNation) — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday that his campaign is not about criticizing either political party.

“We need to figure out a way to start talking to each other and start healing each other — and stop hating on each other,” Kennedy said during a town hall hosted by NewsNation. “Polarization is more dangerous” than at any time in this country since the Civil War.

Kennedy said he will disagree with differing beliefs in policy, but he won’t criticize the character of his opponents.

“I like President Biden, I’ve known him for probably 40 years. This campaign is not about criticizing him,” Kennedy said.

He also said he’s “proud” that former President Donald Trump likes him, even though he disagrees with Trump on many issues.

“I don’t want to alienate people. I want to bring people together,” Kennedy said.