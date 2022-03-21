Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings begin

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Monday, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Jackson is expected to present an opening statement Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the committee’s 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days. Sen. Dick Durbin stressed the importance of a nominee with bipartisan support.

“That’s [bipartisanship] my goal. And it’s really good for the judiciary committee, it’s good for the Senate and it’s good for the Supreme Court,” Durbin told NewsNation. There was a time when that was assumed, this there would be bipartisanship in this selection. It’s become much more partisan, I hope we get back to the path of bipartisanship.”

Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter.

In addition to being the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Marshall and his successor, Justice Clarence Thomas.

The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson its highest rating, unanimously “well qualified.”

It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

Still, some Republicans have signaled they could use Jackson’s nomination to try to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.

“There are some concerns people have about her record, her being perceived as ‘soft on crime,’” said Republican Sen. John Barrasso said on “Morning in America.” That’s all going to come out with the hearings.”

The path to Supreme Court confirmation can be a grueling one. (AP Graphic)

FILE – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after President Joe Biden announced Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in Washington. Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court’s first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., highlighted one potential line of attack. “I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children,” Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee. Hawley did not raise the issue when he questioned Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.

The White House pushed back forcefully against the criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”

Her testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Thurgood Marshall, the first Black American to serve on the nation’s highest court.

“It’s an important moment, historic moment if she is selected. I think she will be,” Durbin said.

Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

This comes as Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement. The court said Thomas’ infection is not COVID-related.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.