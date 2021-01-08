Laptop stolen from Pelosi’s office during Capitol breach, aide says

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. (REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A laptop was stolen from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday.

The aide said that the laptop belonged to a conference room and was used for presentations. He declined to offer further details.

The theft of electronic devices from congressional offices has been a persistent worry following the riots and breach of the Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

A laptop was also stolen from Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office after it was ransacked by pro-Trump demonstrators, the Democrat from Oregon said in a video posted to Twitter late on Wednesday.

Merkley’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday about the incident or what was in the laptop.