Lawmaker accused of keying car with ‘Biden Sucks’ sticker

State Sen. Joshua Miller, 69, is charged with vandalism to property after he allegedly keyed an SUV in the Garden City Shopping Center, the Cranston Police Department announced. (Photos: Cranston Police)

(NewsNation) — A Rhode Island state senator is accused of keying a car with a “Biden Sucks” bumper sticker on it.

State Sen. Joshua Miller, 69, is charged with vandalism to property after he allegedly keyed an SUV in the Garden City Shopping Center, the Cranston Police Department announced.

At around 3:39 p.m. on June 22, police were called to the shopping center to investigate reports of an SUV being vandalized in the parking area near the Ben and Jerry’s store.

The person reporting the crime said when they returned to their car after shopping, they heard a “loud scratching noise consistent with someone keying a vehicle” and noticed a man walking away from the SUV quickly while holding a keychain and gripping a single key. The passenger confronted the man, asking if he had just “keyed” his car but he denied it and jetted away from the area.

The victim reported seeing a vehicle next to his with a “Re-elect Senator Josh Miller” bumper sticker affixed to the back of the car. Police say he looked up the name on his phone and immediately recognized Miller as the person he suspected of keying his SUV. A picture of the SUV shows a “Biden Sucks” bumper sticker on the upper right side of the car.

Officers searched the shopping plaza and could not immediately find Miller. Two hours later, police say they found Miller as he went back to his vehicle which was still parked next to where the victim had been parked.

This picture provided by the Cranston Police Department shows damage to the SUV. (Photo: Cranston Police Department)

According to Cranston Police, Miller initially denied damaging the SUV and alleged the person beside him had verbally threatened him.

The state senator told officers he was being stalked by “gun nuts” at the State House and the person in the SUV next to him may have threatened him for that reason. Miller claimed Colonel Michael Winquist was aware of the situation, but the police department insists Miller never reported any threats.

After reviewing surveillance footage that police say corroborated the victim’s statement, officers went to Miller’s home where the state senator admitted to damaging the SUV. He claimed the SUV’s owner yelled at him and “dared him” to do it.

“Nobody is above the law, including those who make and enforce the laws,” Colonel Winquist said. “The officers who handled the investigation did so with fairness, integrity and without preferential treatment.”

Miller, a Democrat representing District 28 in the Rhode Island Senate, was taken into custody and later released on $1,000 personal recognizance. He is due back in court on July 18.