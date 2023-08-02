Lawmakers aim to give $50B to rural areas: What will it be used for?

FILE – Workers harvest and bag green chile on a farm in New Mexico on Aug 27, 2020. (AP file photo)

(NewsNation) — Legislation recently introduced in the House and the Senate would provide $50 billion to programs meant to spur development in rural communities nationwide.

New York Congresswoman Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, has sponsored the Rebuild Rural America Act in the Senate, while Democratic Rep. Nikki Budzinski of Illinois introduced its House counterpart.

In a statement, Budzinski said the act ensures vital funding and resources reach rural communities in need.

Where would money from the Rebuild Rural America Act be allocated?

One of the provisions of the bill is establishing a Rural Future Partnership Fund, which would be a $50 billion block grant program for long-term rural economic development projects. These include investments in childcare centers, public schools, libraries, community centers, healthcare providers, workforce development programs, emergency preparedness programs, main street revitalization programs, and water and sewer facilities.

Rural regions certified for these grants would automatically receive five-year renewable funding.

Along with this monetary investment, the bill also creates the USDA Rural Innovation and Partnership Administration. This administration would work with local officials to provide information on federal resources, technical assistance and data to help them with implementing rural revitalization plans.

In an interview with The Daily Yonder, a national news organization for rural people and places, Gillibrand said there’s a “maze” of over 400 federal programs, spread across 13 departments and at least 50 offices and sub-agencies aiming to support rural communities.

“The scattered nature of these programs makes it difficult for rural communities to identify grants, loans, and other sources of assistance and to apply for that funding,” she told the Daily Yonder. “Many rural communities often cannot afford grant writers or lobbyists to apply for funds, nor should they be expected to.”

The Rebuild Rural America Act would “simplify and streamline” resources for communities, Gillibrand said in The Daily Yonder.

Does it have enough support to pass?

Gillibrand, the Auburn Citizen reports, hopes to include legislative text from the act in the next farm bill, which expires in September.

Currently, no Republicans have co-sponsored the Rebuild Rural America Act, but Gillibrand said that investing in rural places is a bipartisan issue, according to The Daily Yonder.

Gillibrand acknowledged to The Daily Yonder that for it to pass, the upcoming farm bill will require votes from Democrats and Republicans, but added that she has had “productive” conversations with colleagues on “both sides of the aisle.”