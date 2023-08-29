Lawsuit: National Archives has emails containing Biden pseudonyms

President Joe Biden speaks at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Biden is speaking on the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act, which provides new benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

(NewsNation) — National Archives has nearly 5,400 emails from the time Joe Biden was serving as vice president where he allegedly used three pseudonym email accounts to discuss government business with his son and others, according to a lawsuit brought by the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF).

A letter from National Archives (NARA) to the SLF obtained by the New York Post shows Archives has an estimated 5,138 email messages, 25 electronic files and 200 other records linked to Biden’s vice presidential records from the email accounts robinware456@gmail.com, JRBWare@gmail.com and Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov.

Accessing the highly sought after emails from NARA is at the center of the lawsuit. The SLF says they first requested the records in 2021, but NARA said they could not be made public until January 2022.

In 2022, SLF says they sent another Freedom of Information Act Request. Insisting the NARA has not produced a single email since that request, SLF filed the lawsuit.

“The American public deserves to know what is in them,” SLF General Counsel Kimberly Hermann said.

SLF Litigation Director Braden Boucek added: “Public transparency is the most vital check the citizens have for holding our political class accountable. After over a year of trying to work with NARA, its continued unreasonable delays have forced SLF to file this lawsuit.”

NARA’s letter to SLF said their staff is “currently processing and reviewing” the FOIA request.

The lawsuit comes as the House Oversight Committee continues its investigation into the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden with an apparent focus on whether Hunter Biden’s business dealings impacted then-Vice President Joe Biden’s policy decisions or financially benefited him. The SLF’s records request are similar to those made by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., during the investigation.

The White House has previously said the president was never in business with his son.

The Hill contributed to this report.