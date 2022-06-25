(NewsNation) —A Supreme Court ruling Friday struck down federal protections built around abortion, making it immediately illegal in 13 states around the United States to perform an abortion.

For many medical providers, this means their work is now considered a felony in states that had abortion trigger laws in place.

Attorney and legal analysts Laura McNeal told “NewsNation Prime” Friday’s ruling means anyone who performs an abortion in the 13 states will be charged as criminals as they would for any other crime.

“I know this is kind of shocking to a lot because this is essentially a medical procedure that’s being done, but it’s not about the type of procedure,” McNeal said. ‘It’s the fact there’s a law in place in those states that says it’s illegal, if you break that law there will be consequences.”

There is no special recourse for abortion providers accused of performing an abortion in those states. Like any other crime, their best course of action is to lawyer up and hope a prosecutor cannot come up with enough evidence to convict them, McNeal said.

HIPPA and other privacy laws also will not protect abortion providers from prosecution, according to McNeal. As is the case with medical malpractice suits, there are ways for attorneys to access medical records to advance a case. Prosecutors will get those records if they believe a crime has been committed.

“You’ve got to keep in mind prosecutors are very creative, they’re going to look at text messages, they’re going to look at travel history,” McNeal said. “So there are other ways they can gather evidence to build their case against someone they think has done an illegal abortion in their state.”

The woman receiving an abortion could also face legal consequences, but that is dependent on the state they receive the abortion in. Some states only target abortion providers, while states such as Texas target both the provider and the patient.