CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a stopgap measure funding the government through Dec. 3. “On Balance” host Leland Vittert joined “Morning in America” to share some of the hurdles remaining after the shutdown was averted.

“This is the most expensive game of chicken in human history,” Vittert said.

House Democrats are resolving differences between progressive lawmakers, who want a $3.5 trillion social spending package to go along with the infrastructure plan, and moderates who propose a $1.5 trillion package.

Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have been vocal about shrinking the spending package.

“They are opposed to it because we’re just about 13 months away from the midterms and as popular as a number of the things on this Democratic wish list are; things like Medicare for much longer, much more improved medicare child care, big tax increases on the rich, etc,” Vittert said. ” As much as there’s popularity for that by progressives, there’s an equal amount of fear of that by Democrats from swing districts.”

Vitertt said pressure could arise between Democrats having to vote on the plan at midterm elections and potential backlash from constituents who want the bill passed.

The vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan is expected before 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

