NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Mourners gather together to remember former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away at the age of 96.

Former President Jimmy Carter, in hospice himself at the age of 99, is in attendance.

The president, vice president and all living former first ladies are also among those invited to the ceremony at Emory University campus.