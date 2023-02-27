Lightfoot faces criticism over crime in Chicago mayor’s race

(NewsNation) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is fighting a tough reelection bid, and she could be the first incumbent Chicago mayor in more than three decades to lose an election.

She campaigned as a reformer four years ago, but voters may be ready for a new leader. Lightfoot faces eight other candidates, and the top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff.

Most candidates have made crime their top priority. Chicago’s crime rate in 2022 was up 33% compared to 2019, when Lightfoot was elected.

Ben Bradley, investigative reporter for Chicago’s WGN-TV, joined “NewsNation: Rush Hour” on Monday to break down the race on the eve of the election.

