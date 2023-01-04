What’s happening with the House speaker election?

(NewsNation) — In a historic turn of events, the U.S. House convened for a second day to elect a new speaker. This is the first time in 100 years that a speaker was not elected on the first ballot.

With the U.S. House coming under Republican control in the November election, factions have emerged resulting in GOP leader Kevin McCarthy not having enough support to win the speakership outright. After three rounds of unsuccessful voting Tuesday, lawmakers will try again Wednesday.

NewsNation’s D.C. Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira explains how things got to this point in Congress, and what’s going to happen now.