Mace: Biden bank records don’t ‘smell right,’ but offers no evidence

(NewsNation) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she thinks “something doesn’t smell right” about the Biden family’s financial records but could not point out official evidence considered a smoking gun during a Wednesday interview with NewsNation’s Blake Burman on “The Hill on NewsNation.”

Mace serves on the House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., that claims it uncovered evidence indicative of “influence peddling and financial deception” by the Biden family.

House Republicans say records revealed the Biden family, their associates and their companies received more than $10 million from foreign entities, including from Romania and China. They reviewed 150 suspicious activity reports during their probe.

“When you look at the totality of over 20 shell companies — the totality right now, we’re at about 10 million and counting. There’s much more, many more millions. If you look at the suspicious activity reports that will come from the bank records, all the totality of evidence, something doesn’t smell right here,” Mace said.

Burman pressed Mace, asking for evidence.

“The criticism is, there’s a difference between something doesn’t smell right and then accusing the president of the United States and/or his family of a crime. Do you have any sort of smoking gun that a crime was committed,” Burman asked.

Mace replied: “I believe the smoking gun will be in the documents from the FBI that were due today, by the way, on the subpoena from the whistleblower that came out last week from (the office of Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa). Certain folks have seen them. We are waiting to get that information to the public. But today we revealed actual bank records. Here’s the thing, the media says, ‘Well, there’s no crime. There’s no evidence here.’ But yet we literally have bank records that show dozens of shell companies moving money around from communist China, from corrupt Romanians, to Biden family members.”

The White House described the investigation as “yet another political stunt.”

“House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is loudly and proudly broadcasting a press conference today to continue his long pattern of making absurd claims that President Biden has made governing decisions not in the interest of America, but of the Chinese Communist Party, using baseless claims, personal attacks, and innuendo to try to score political points,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams told NewsNation in a memo.

The Oversight Committee said it wants to pass legislation to bring transparency to the American people regarding alleged influence peddling and financial deception.

“The American people deserve answers,” Mace concluded.

NewsNation’s Devan Markham contributed to this report.