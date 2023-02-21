Malcolm X’s daughter to sue FBI, NYPD, CIA over assassination

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of Malcolm X, speaks during a press conference at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center on February 21, 2023 in New York City. On the 58th anniversary of civil rights leader Malcolm X’s death, civil rights attorney Ben Crump along with the family of the late civil rights leader announced their intent to sue the NYPD and several government agencies over their alleged ‘concealment of evidence’ in his murder. The lawsuit alleges that the agencies had access to factual and exculpatory evidence that was kept from Malcolm X’s family and the individuals wrongly convicted of crimes connected to his assassination. In 2021, Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan DA and awarded a total of $36 million. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — One of Malcom X’s daughters says she will sue the FBI, CIA, NYPD and others over the civil rights leader’s 1965 assassination.

Ilyasah Shabazz, who was two years old when she witnessed her father’s murder, filed notices that she intends to sue the various state and federal agencies, accusing them of concealing evidence of their roles in her father’s death.

Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X draws various reactions from the audience as he restates his theme of complete separation of whites and African Americans. The rally outdrew a Mississippi-Alabama Southern Relief Committee civil rights event six blocks away 10 to 1.

In the notices, Shabazz said she is seeking $100 million in damages.

In 2021, a New York state judge threw out the convictions of two men who spent decades in prison for the assassination.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office said that an investigation found that prosecutors and law enforcement agencies withheld evidence that would likely have led to the pair’s exoneration.