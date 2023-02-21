Malcolm X’s daughter to sue FBI, NYPD, CIA over assassination

(NewsNation) — One of Malcom X’s daughters says she will sue the FBI, CIA, NYPD and others over the civil rights leader’s 1965 assassination.
Ilyasah Shabazz, who was two years old when she witnessed her father’s murder, filed notices that she intends to sue the various state and federal agencies, accusing them of concealing evidence of their roles in her father’s death.
In the notices, Shabazz said she is seeking $100 million in damages.
In 2021, a New York state judge threw out the convictions of two men who spent decades in prison for the assassination.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office said that an investigation found that prosecutors and law enforcement agencies withheld evidence that would likely have led to the pair’s exoneration.