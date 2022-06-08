FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is seen at the Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — An armed man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home after making threats against the justice, according to the court.

The Washington Post reports the man was carrying at least one weapon, and told officers he wanted to kill Kavanaugh.

The man was arrested around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email to NewsNation.

“The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh,” McCabe confirmed.

McCabe said in the statement the the man was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District.

The man is described as in his mid-20s and from California, the Washington Post reported. He did not make it to Kavanaugh’s property but was instead stopped on a nearby street, people familiar with the investigation told the newspaper. According to the Post, the man was angry about a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion signaling justices are prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a nationwide right to abortion, and recent mass shootings.

There have been protests outside U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes since the Supreme Court opinion was first made public by Politico, including Kavanaugh’s residence and Justice Samuel Alito’s. Republican lawmakers were quick to condemn these protests, while Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. Marshals to provide additional support “to ensure the safety of the justices,” according to the Department of Justice.

Demonstrations have taken place at the Supreme Court as well. A security fence rings the building and nearby streets have been closed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.