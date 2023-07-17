Manchin fuels speculation of No Labels’ third-party ticket

(NewsNation) — Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will serve as the keynote speaker at No Labels’ New Hampshire town hall Monday, as speculation grows over whether the senator will make a third-party bid for the White House.

As part of a $70 million project, the aim is to include a third-party presidential candidate on ballots across the nation. The group’s objective is to unify and bridge the political divide by appealing to voters who are weary of the positions of the extreme left and right.

Manchin is widely known for his centrist ideology. Recent rumors also suggest he may be contemplating a potential presidential campaign.

No Labels, while providing limited information on its specific policy beliefs, does highlight key objectives on its website including advocating for reducing the national debt and lowering health care costs for Americans.

On the issue of immigration, it suggests that laws should be enforced to prevent migrants from being released into the U.S. after entering illegally. It also proposes a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, or undocumented immigrants who were brought to the county as children by their parents.

No Labels also claims public safety is the nation’s highest priority.

An exclusive poll conducted by NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ polling during this summer revealed that 49% of respondents stated that they would be likely to consider voting for a third-party candidate in the event of a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

During an appearance on a Sunday news show, No Labels founding chairman Joe Lieberman expressed the group’s hopes of providing a strong candidate for 2024.

“If the polling next year shows, after the two parties have chosen their nominees, that in fact, we will help elect one or another candidate, we’re not going to get involved,” Lieberman said. “The problem is not the third choice that No Labels is offering the American people. The problem is the American people are not buying what the two parties are selling anymore.”

No Labels has faced some criticism, particularly regarding concerns about the political impact of a third-party candidate on election results.

Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat, expressed his concerns in a post on Twitter: ” … a third-party effort by No Labels is a really, really bad idea. Bottom line is simple: No Labels elects Trump.”

Similarly, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie also commented, stating that he doesn’t believe a third-party candidate can win in 2024.