(NewsNation) — A federal court made public Friday a detailed inventory of the material seized in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The inventory reveals the contents of 33 boxes taken from an office and a storage room at Trump’s Florida home during the Aug. 8 search.

Though the inventory does not describe any of the documents, it shows the extent to which classified information was kept in boxes and containers at the home and mixed in among newspapers, magazines, clothing and other personal items.

The inventory shows that the FBI seized more than 100 documents with classification markings in August, including 18 marked top secret, 54 secret and 31 confidential.

The inventory also shows that 43 empty folders with classified banners were taken from a box or container at the office, along with an additional 28 empty folders labeled as “Return to Staff Secretary” or military aide. Empty folders of that nature were also found in a storage closet.

Federal investigators retrieved more than 10,000 government records without any classification markings at all, according to the inventory.

The DOJ has asserted that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to obstruct the investigation and has opened a criminal investigation focused on their retention there.

It is not clear from the inventory list why any of the folders were empty or what might have happened to any of the documents inside.

Also unsealed was a brief three-page filing by the Justice Department updating the court about the status of its investigative team’s review of the documents seized.

“The seized materials will continue to be used to further the government’s investigation, and the investigative team will continue to use and evaluate the seized materials as it takes further investigative steps, such as through additional witness interviews and grand jury practice,” the Justice Department said.

Separately, the FBI identified 184 documents marked as classified in 15 boxes recovered by the National Archives in January, and received additional classified documents during a June visit to Mar-a-Lago.

The unsealing of the detailed inventory comes as a federal judge on Thursday heard arguments regarding Trump’s request for a special master to oversee the DOJ’s review of evidence gathered from Mar-a-Lago.

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District of Florida had previously signaled “preliminary intent” to do so.

The DOJ argued on there is no need to appoint a special master and that it would only delay the criminal investigation. Lawyers for the former president said a special master would give the public “more confidence” in the process.

Cannon deferred ruling immediately on whether to appoint a special master.

