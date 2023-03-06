(NewsNation) — Marianne Williamson launched her long shot campaign against President Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries, and said American politics are unpredictable.

“Many of the people who don’t want him (Biden) to run again, or at least want to hear other voices might not even think he’s done a bad job. They just want to hear more voices,” said Williamson. “The American politics is very unpredictable. I think that the American people are in a different place than we’ve been than we were four years ago than we were two years ago. I think COVID has changed things.”

Williamson joined NewsNation’s “Morning in America” to share her thoughts on the economy, showing voters what they can expect from her campaign.

“I think we need way more than an incremental approach, we need fundamental economic reform that makes this once again, a government of the people and by the people and for the people in Lincoln’s words, as opposed to of the corporations by the corporations and for the corporations.”

Williamson is a 70-year-old self-help author, spiritual leader and political activist. This is her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Williamson, whose red, blue and black campaign signs feature the dual slogans “A New Beginning” and “Disrupt the System,” says she’ll be campaigning in early voting states on the 2024 election calendar.

Responding to criticism about her age by political commentator Lindy Lee, Williamson said, “She’s a shill for the corporate Democrats and that whole machinery that wants to make sure that no one is in the conversation, but who they choose.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch NewsNation’s full conversation with Marianne Williamson in the player above.