(NewsNation) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said there’s a “hunger and an appetite for a new Republican Party” during an interview with NewsNation’s Robert Sherman at the Conservative Political Action Conference Texas in Dallas.

Greene pointed to the recent Arizona Republican primary — where insurgent candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters won the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate nods — as evidence for her theory. When asked by Sherman whether this new Republican Party risks alienating moderate voters, Greene wasn’t concerned.

“That’s the lie coming from the consultants in Washington. … That’s the same people who live at 30,000 feet and don’t understand what people really want on the ground,” Green replied.

When asked about her preference for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, Greene conceded that she thinks Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is “amazing,” but she is “all in for President Trump.”

Watch Entin’s full conversation with Greene in the player above.